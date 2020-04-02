Testing Fire Fighting, Hose-Toting Drones To Put Out Controlled High Rise Fire

This is some footage from the Dazu district of Chongqing, China of a group of six large firefighting drones developed by Guofei General Aviation Equipment Manufacturing performing their first fire drill by extinguishing a controlled fire on the exterior of a simulated high rise. They all operate with a precise aiming nozzle that fire extinguishing spray is pumped up to. Simple enough, just make sure not to get your hose too twisted. "Was that a sexual metaphor?" Everything is a sexual metaphor if your mind is dirty enough. "Have you ever gotten your hose twisted, GW?" Like a Twizzler that got twizzled twice.

Keep going for the full video.

