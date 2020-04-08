Taking It Back: Squirrels Reclaim Park In Santa Monica, California During Lockdown

This is a video from a park near the pier in Santa Monica, California of a bunch of fat squirrels who have reclaimed the area thanks to humanity's absence during the lockdown. Good for them. If I were a squirrel I'd be doing the same thing right now too -- laying in the grass too lazy to climb a tree because I'm so full of nuts. I'm not though, which is why I'm on the couch wrapped in a comforter wondering if every cough is the 'rona finally catching up to me. *makes grab at Death's scythe* You know I requested a jetpack accident!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Nicole, who wants to know if squirrels are the earth-inheriting meek referred to in the bible.