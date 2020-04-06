Survival Of The Fittest: Giant Moth With Owl Faced Wings

April 6, 2020

owl-winged-moth.jpg

This is a short video from wildlife photographer David Weiller of a Brahmin moth (Brahmaea hearseyi, aka owl moth) in Malyasia (previously: the giant red fire millipede he spotted in Madagascar). The 15-cm (~6-inch) moth has intricate patterns on its wings that allegedly resemble an owl to prevent predation while they sleep on tree trunks or the ground during the day with wings outstretched. Personally I didn't get much owl out of it, but I did get lost staring into those wings for several minutes. What does it all mean, you know? Does it mean I should get drunk and go nuts on some Eggos tonight? Because I think that's what it means.

Keep going for the video while I count my Eggos so I know how much damage I've done when I wake up tomorrow. "If you wake up tomorrow." Hoho!

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees mimicry is the sincerest form of flattery.

Read More: birds, insects, moth, mother nature, nature, oh wow, optical illusions, pretending to be something that you're not, things that look like other things, yeah i wasn't going to eat you anyways it's cool, you don't want to eat me
