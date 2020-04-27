Surprise!: Woman Unknowingly Steps On Speeding Treadmill

This is a short security cam video from early February from a gym in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam of a woman stepping on a treadmill already in operation, allegedly unaware that it was already in operation, which I find hard to believe except for the fact she steps on that thing like she's stepping into a bath. Speaking of embarrassing gyms stories, I remember one time I was at the gym and a girl I liked was spotting me while I benched 95 for the first time and I farted so loud I though all the mirrors were gonna shatter and every month for the last three years when I see my membership fees autodrafted from my account but I haven't been back it serves as a very painful reminder of that day.

Keep going for the video in case you want to watch in slow motion and make your own sound effects.

