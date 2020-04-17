Sure, Why Not?: Steel Jeep Shaped Fire Pits

These are the surprisingly detailed 12-gauge, hot-rolled steel Jeep fire pits made and sold by Metal Art Of Wisconsin. The pieces are all laser-cut, assembled via tab-and-groove, and have removable hoods and roofs for easy fire access. Approximately 40" x 24" x 20" when assembled, the pits are available in 2-door Wrangler, 4-door Wrangler, and Gladiator models, and range in price from $350 - $375. For reference, I made my firepit out of a bunch of bricks I stole from my neighbor's flower bed. You do the math. "He whipped you with a garden hose." I mean he could have at least waited for the Easter Egg hunt to be over.

Keep going for several more shots of the 'It's a Jeep thing, you wouldn't understand' and 'ɹǝʌo ʞɔɐq ǝɯ lloɹ sᴉɥʇ pɐǝɹ uɐɔ noʎ ɟI'.

Thanks again to Josh J, who informed me he used to have a Jeep back in high school. Wait did you steal my girlfriend?!