Sure, Why Not?: A Staircase That Can Store 26 Bottles Of Wine Per Stair

April 16, 2020

wine-stairs-1.jpg

These are several shots of the wooden staircase designed by construction architect Murray Berrill that can hold 13 bottles of wine per side per stair, for a total of 156 bottles. BUT WHAT ABOUT BOXES? When reached for comment about the wine cellar stairs, Harry Potter got real sad realizing he'd have to find somewhere else to sleep tonight.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

wine-stairs-2.jpg

wine-stairs-3.jpg

Thanks to Christina D, who informed me 156 bottles isn't even a month's supply during quarantine. Wait -- you've got roommates, right?

"My Wife Hates It When I Work From Home": Banksy Decorates Own Bathroom While Home During Quarantine

Previous Story

I Am Into These: Miniature Samurai Sword Letter Openers

Next Story
Read More: architecture, booze, clever, design, don't tell my aunt!, drinking things, grapes, i wish i had the money for 156 bottles of wine and not just boones farm either, interior design, must be nice, now you're talking, storage, waste not want not, whatever works, wine
Previous Post
Next Post