Sure, Why Not?: A Staircase That Can Store 26 Bottles Of Wine Per Stair

These are several shots of the wooden staircase designed by construction architect Murray Berrill that can hold 13 bottles of wine per side per stair, for a total of 156 bottles. BUT WHAT ABOUT BOXES? When reached for comment about the wine cellar stairs, Harry Potter got real sad realizing he'd have to find somewhere else to sleep tonight.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Christina D, who informed me 156 bottles isn't even a month's supply during quarantine. Wait -- you've got roommates, right?