Stunt School Students Fight Each Other Through Video During Quarantine

April 21, 2020

This is a fun fight video created by staff and students at the Campus Univers Cascades stunt school in France while under quarantine. That's fun. Granted I typically like my fights the same way I like my tattoos, but-- "Spiraling around your penis spelling 'HAPPY HOUR'?" What? No -- in the flesh. The answer was 'in the flesh'.

