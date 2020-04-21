Star Trek The Next Generation Edited So The Crew Sings Smash Mouth's 'All Star'

Inspired by the Star Wars version from a few years ago, this is a video edited by Alexis Deveria so the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation performs Smash Mouth's 1999 banger 'All Star'. It's pretty good, although I'd be lying if I told you it was the best one of these that I've heard, or that I don't have to buy skinny jeans with an extra leg in the middle.

