Star Trek The Next Generation Edited So The Crew Sings Smash Mouth's 'All Star'

April 21, 2020

star-trek-all-star.jpg

Inspired by the Star Wars version from a few years ago, this is a video edited by Alexis Deveria so the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation performs Smash Mouth's 1999 banger 'All Star'. It's pretty good, although I'd be lying if I told you it was the best one of these that I've heard, or that I don't have to buy skinny jeans with an extra leg in the middle.

Keep going for the performance.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees 'All Star' is probably the anthem of the century, and possibly millennium.

Crocheted Joe Exotic Figure For Auction To Feed Wildlife Park Residents In New Zealand

Previous Story

Adam Savage Unboxes And Plays With His New Extended Finger Claws

Next Story
Read More: 1999, a labor of love, all star, characters, editing things, everybody needs a hobby, so that's what that looks and sounds like, star tracks, star trek, star trex, the next generation, tng, video, yeah you did, you're an all star!
Previous Post
Next Post