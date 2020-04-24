Sounds Heavy: Led Zeppelin Guitar Medley Performed An Octave Lower

April 24, 2020

turned-down-led-zeppelin-guitar-medley.jpg

This is a video of musicians Andrew Baena and Trey Xavier performing a medley of Led Zeppelin songs turned down an entire octave. It actually works surprisingly well as heavier metal, particularly 'Immigrant Song' and 'Kashmir'. But what do I know? I'm not a rock god, I'm just a man who stands on stage at karaoke bars begging somebody, anybody, to throw a bra or panty at me. I just want to know what it feels like, you know? "Settle for an unopened 3-pack of Fruit Of The Loom men's briefs?" *shrug* I suppose beggars can't be choosers.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my dad, who used to perform as guitarist for both Future Daze Past AND Texas Stud And The Posse.

