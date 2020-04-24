Sounds Heavy: Led Zeppelin Guitar Medley Performed An Octave Lower

This is a video of musicians Andrew Baena and Trey Xavier performing a medley of Led Zeppelin songs turned down an entire octave. It actually works surprisingly well as heavier metal, particularly 'Immigrant Song' and 'Kashmir'. But what do I know? I'm not a rock god, I'm just a man who stands on stage at karaoke bars begging somebody, anybody, to throw a bra or panty at me. I just want to know what it feels like, you know? "Settle for an unopened 3-pack of Fruit Of The Loom men's briefs?" *shrug* I suppose beggars can't be choosers.

