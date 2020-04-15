Soothing Video Of A Guy Building A Realistic Medieval Castle Model With Surrounding Landscape

April 15, 2020

This is a very relaxing video (I fell asleep twice before closing it) of model maker Roman Khramov constructing a realistic medieval castle model (with walls he 3D printed himself) and surrounding landscape (including water feature and tourists). Honestly I wish I could make models like this, but I just don't have the patience. I tried putting together a model airplane once, and, well, you know how that goes. "One minute you're soaking decals in the sink, and the next four years you're huffing airplane glue out of a Ziplock bag." Elementary school just...gone.

Keep going for the video while I order a ship in a bottle kit.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees hobbies are important to have these days, especially time-consuming ones.

