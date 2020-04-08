So Smooth: A Demonstration Of The World's Most Advanced Camera Stabilizer

April 8, 2020

This is a video of the alleged world's most advanced camera stabilization system, the Arri Trinity, as demonstrated by professional camera operator Ari Robbins. The things it can do -- my goodness. Could you imagine this thing on the set of an adult film? You could finally see that first person POV to around the room, out one window and in another to between the legs and into the butt shot you've always dreamed of. "What the, I've never--" Freddy Krueger told me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrew B, who agrees this would have done wonders for my motion sickness during The Blair Witch Project.

Taking It Back: Squirrels Reclaim Park In Santa Monica, California During Lockdown

Previous Story

Man Causes $10K Water Damage To Motel, Jumps Off Balcony Onto Car Roof Trying To Escape Employee

Next Story
Read More: cameras, high tech, i don't have a third arm but i do have a third leg wink, interesting, making movies, movies, neato, stabilization, that was actually kind of fascinating, there may never be another love scene again, video, well how about that
Previous Post
Next Post