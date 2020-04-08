So Smooth: A Demonstration Of The World's Most Advanced Camera Stabilizer

This is a video of the alleged world's most advanced camera stabilization system, the Arri Trinity, as demonstrated by professional camera operator Ari Robbins. The things it can do -- my goodness. Could you imagine this thing on the set of an adult film? You could finally see that first person POV to around the room, out one window and in another to between the legs and into the butt shot you've always dreamed of. "What the, I've never--" Freddy Krueger told me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrew B, who agrees this would have done wonders for my motion sickness during The Blair Witch Project.