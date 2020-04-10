Smart: Guy Creates An AI Clone Of Himself To Sit In On Zoom Meetings So He Doesn't Have To

This is a video demonstration of Matt Reed's Zoombot, a crappy/humorous automated artificial intelligence system he created that sits in on Zoom teleconference meetings so he doesn't have to. Some more info about the system while I hang a curtain over the toilet tank to spruce up my own home office for videoconferencing:

in order to reclaim some of my precious time I built a Digital Twin of myself that uses the latest in advanced AI Speech Recognition and Text-to-Speech to handle my Zoom meetings for me.

As it turns out, cloning oneself is actually much easier than Westworld would lead you to believe. I took a few screenshots of myself after opening Quicktime and doing File -> New Movie Recording. Next I just built a very-well-coded webapp that uses an open source library called Artyom.js to listen and respond. I programmed it to listen for phrases like... "How are you?" replies "I'm doing great thank you for asking"

"Did you get that?" replies "I'm having trouble hearing you"

"Bye" replies "Talk to everybody later. Be safe"

...while cycling through those still shots of myself in a very choppy fashion; obviously Zoombot has a bad connection. I then set up a Virtual Webcam with the webapp as the source using some software called ManyCam. That creates a system wide video input that you can set your Zoom webcam to. Now just crank up those speakers, fire up Zoombot, and freely go forth and enjoy all those other things you'd rather be doing than sitting on video conferences all day.

Now that's a great idea. And I'm not just saying that because I've never been part of a videoconference call that could even remotely be considered productive, but I haven't. Just like a phone sex operator who won't stop laughing at your fantasy, they're hard to take serious, and no matter how many times you yell REPRESENTATIVE, you'll never gonna get to speak with a higher-up and be issued a refund.

Thanks to Dougie, who agrees every minute spent videoconferencing is a minute spent inefficiently.