Smart: An Alien Facehugger Face Mask

This is the alien facehugger face mask crafted by horror filmmaker Jeff Barnaby. In his own words: "The functionality of the mask is 3 fold, it covers/protects your mouth, guarantees ppl will stay away from you and reminds everyone that if Ash the evil robot didn't break quarantine THE REST OF THE SHIP WOULD HAVE BE FINE!" Wonderful, now I want a facehugger face mask of my own. Don't get me wrong, my current mask is great, it's just-- "A bandana soaked in gasoline." Like I said, it's great.

Thanks to DT, who agrees these would sell like hotcakes.