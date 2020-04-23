Skier's 360-Degree Helmetcam Captures Avalanche Catching Up To Him

This is a video from a skier's 360-degree Go-Pro helmetcam as he's rapidly approached and caught in an avalanche. Some more info directly from him while I call my mom and promise her she never has to worry about me falling prey to an avalanche because I would never put myself in that situation. And also try to borrow $40:

"Here is the avalanche that happened to me with an impressive speed without my seeing it. It was in March 2020 in France. It was a mix between a windstorm that lifted me and a huge ocean wave that shook me all over the place. I was very scared, the reflex of pulling on the handle of my airbag saved my life. This avalanche was triggered by a person at the top of the mountain who did not wait for me to finish my off-piste descent and who did not come to my rescue by following. It is an experience that I will never forget."

Yeah, I'd say getting caught in an avalanche is definitely an experience you'll never forget.

I mean it wasn't a neighbor's kid's birthday party -- you almost died. Hey bro, remember that time you were caught in avalanche? "Holy shit man, I almost forgot!" I mean you'll probably be telling this story every time you go to a bar, embellishing it more and more each time until it ends with you banging a Yeti in a snow cave waiting for the A-Team to arrive.

