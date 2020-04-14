Scottish BBC Sportscaster Returns To Give Play-By-Play For Dog Bone Battle

April 14, 2020

sportscaster-dog-bone-battle.jpg

This is a video of Scottish sportscaster Andrew Cotter (of dog food race fame) returning to provide the play-by-play for a psychological dog bone battle between Olive and Mabel. Now not to brag or anything, but I already watched the video then pretended I'd just stumbled upon it and made my girlfriend bet with me who'd win. Unfortunately by that time I'd already forgotten and now I have to cook dinner naked while she shoots Nerf darts between my legs.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to

The Skull Chronicles, Three Minutes Of Manipulating Digital Skull Models

Previous Story

Holy Smokes!: Car Hits Roundabout Embankment, Takes To The Sky

Next Story
Read More: animals, awww, doing battle, everybody needs a hobby, i think they both win, it's all in your head, knowing is half the battle, making the most out of it, pets, play-by-play, precious angels, psychological battle, quarantine, sports, treat that dogs stat!
Previous Post
Next Post