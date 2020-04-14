Rare Zonkey (Zebra/Donkey Hybrid) Born In Kenyan National Park

These are a couple photos of a baby zonkey that was recently born in Kenya's Tsavo East National Park after a zebra wandered away from her herd and "made herself at home" with a group of cattle, presumably sexing Donkey from Shrek and getting pregnant.

Since zebra pregnancies last 12 months, the team was quickly able to figure out how it all happened. During her time with the cattle herd last year, she had "obviously become acquainted with an amorous donkey," the news release said.

"The zonkey combines the sturdy body of its donkey sire and the striped legs of its zebra mother, which makes for a striking creature," the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust said. "While it should otherwise lead a normal life, zonkeys are mules, meaning that it will be unable to successfully breed once it reaches maturity."

Apparently zonkeys are rare because zebra and donkey genetics aren't always compatible, and not because zebras and donkeys rarely bone because why the hell would they be? Although if I were a donkey I'd probably be trying to mate with any zebras I met too. "Right? And antelope and giraffes." Alright, no safaris for you.

Keep going for a few more shots while I reminisce about how quickly Fruit Stripes gum lost its flavor.

