Questionable: Michael, The Sickly Future Gamer Of 2040

This is Michael, a visual representation of a gamer in twenty years as according to a very questionable study conducted by OnlineCasino.ca. But, uh, aren't people who sit around staring at a computer screen pissing their money away your kind of people? Why are you trying to make them feel bad?

We at OnlineCasino.ca conducted a study and predicted how avid gamers could look in the next 20 years if they didn't change their lifestyle habits. From sleep deprivation and dehydration, to lack of vitamin D, digital eye strain and 'playstation thumb' - these are just some of the physical implications of spending hours online, in a gaming chair, away from sunlight and physical activity.

There's a more detailed analysis of all the maladies Michael is suffering from as a result of his incessant gaming after the jump, which is worth a read if you have literally have nothing else to do, including counting a popcorn ceiling or trying to break a champagne flute with your mind.

Thanks again to Thaylor H, who agrees haven't people already been gaming for twenty years and don't look like this?