Poor Decision Making: Repeatedly Brake Checking A Semi

This is the dashcam video from a tractor trailer in Capelle, The Netherlands of a brake checking incident that ends the way you'd expect an idiot brake checking a semi to.

I was the truck driver cruising at 80-82 [~50MPH] when I approached another truck really fast. I looked in the mirror to see if there was any traffic. There was one car but he was really far away. I then decided to overtake and gave it some extra throttle for minimum hindrance and came back to the right lane. The car was irritated by the delay and then decided to cut me off. I gave him a high beam signal on which he brake checks me several times. The third time he brakes harder than I possibly can and I hit him from behind.

I like how the moron crashes through the barrier at the very end, that was a nice touch. What an idiot -- you should lose your license for this.

Keep going for the full video

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees some people just don't have the mental stability to be allowed behind the wheel.