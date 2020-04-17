Plane Casually Makes Emergency Landing On Highway In Traffic

In highway to the danger zone news, this is a video from Quebec City of a Piper PA-28 casually (I say casually but I'm sure this pilot was pooping his khakis and Ray-Ban aviators) making an emergency landing on Autoroute 40 (Autoroute Félix-Leclerc) in the middle of some morning traffic. Apparently the pilot was having engine trouble and didn't think he'd be able to return to the airport so he asked to land on the highway, which was authorized. Just presumably not by the other drivers. I like how the one driver behind him after he lands is in a hurry to get around the plane. Could you imagine seeing a plane land on the highway right in front on your way to a job interview? You'd really have to question if waking-and-baking was the right decision this morning.

