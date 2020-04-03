Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' Drum Solo, Self-Quarantine Edition

April 3, 2020

in-the-air-tonight-cabinet-challenge.jpg

This is a short TikTok video of a man slamming his kitchen cabinets to the drum solo in Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'. Apparently this is something a lot of people have been doing on TikTok while stuck at home, presumably because their internet has gone out and their televisions have broken. Still, this is the best attempt I saw, even compared to my own (I screamed and ran when I saw the roaches).

Keep going for the video.

@frankandtracy

##boredinthehouse ##intheairtonight ##drumsolo ##foryoupage ##fyp ##foryourpage @freckledrealtor

♬ original sound - hazrit19

Thanks to MSA, who definitely has two ears and a heart.

