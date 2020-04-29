Pentagon Officially Declassifies Three UFO Videos

Previously leaked by The New York Times and a private company started by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge *spit-takes Natty Light being drank by 10th grade me*, the United States Department Of Defense has just officially declassified three previously top secret (couldn't have been that top secret!) videos of UFOs captured by Navy pilots. Some more info while I listen to Dude Ranch:

DOD [Department of Defense] is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified'.

Man, how excited the pilots (who are undoubtedly familiar with everything there is to see in the sky) sound in the videos is just proof what they saw was something very out of the ordinary. Now I'm not saying aliens, but I'm also not NOT saying aliens, know what I mean? "You're saying aliens." There's no question in my mind. I mean if you don't believe aliens don't already walk among us, then you obviously don't live in my neighborhood. They're not even good at hiding it.

