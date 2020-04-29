Optical Illusion Of A Tanker Ship Floating Above The Horizon

This is an optical illusion captured by a beachgoer (or near-beachgoer) in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand of a tanker ship off the coast that appears to be floating above the horizon. How about that! Why does it appear to be floating? Per one flat-earther in the Youtube comments:

Think about it. The horizon is rising. On a ball earth it would be falling. Proof of flat motionless earth.

[in response to someone asking how this disproves a globe] Funny, you believe that right now, there are birds flying upside down, planes upside down, ships attached to water and water attached the ball and hanging upside down, yet I am the crazy one. Oh wait, its Gravity.....right!! The same gravity that holds a air craft carrier to water yet allows a butter fly to fly around freely. Wake up dummy.

I'll be honest, I used to think flat-earthers were just full of pancake-shaped shit, but that was a pretty compelling argument. And by compelling argument I mean I wish I could just get inside this person's brain for five seconds so I could run through the side of their skull like the Kool-Aid Man.

