Okaaay: Timelapse Of Mealworms Eating A Big Mac And Fries

This is a timelapse video of a tank of mealworms eating a McDonald's Big Mac and fries over the course of five days. Honestly, I expected them to make quicker work of the meal (it's called fast food!), and I'm starting to worry maybe mealworms weren't the best option for helping me dispose of this body. Haha, did I say body? I meant-- "Use tigers." Carole Baskin, everybody!

Keep going for the video, but make sure to watch in HD or it just looks like a scrambled cable channel.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees that was a piss-poor performance and those mealworms ought to be ashamed of themselves.