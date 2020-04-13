Oh Wow: Man 'Runs' Across Three Bowls Of Water

April 13, 2020

In appropriately timed He Is Risen news, this is a video of champion wakeboarder Steel Lafferty performing the Jesus Challenge and appearing to run across three bowls of water. That is impressive. Even more impressive? His parents named him Steel. I mean how can you not be a champion level extreme sportster when your parents name you Steel? You stand a way better chance than if they named you Pubey, that's for sure. That's just a recipe for hating gym class and eating lunch in a stairwell.

Keep going for the Instagram video with a much more respectable frame rate.

Thanks to Ash, who agrees ninjas are everywhere.

