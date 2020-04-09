Oh Wow: A Gallery Of Horror Movies Starring Disney Characters In The Style Of Vintage Walt Disney Comics

This is a series of digital art by Swedish graphic designer Kickpunch (aka Daniel Björk) mixing horror movies with Disney characters in the style of vintage Walt Disney's Comics. He did a great, albeit disconcerting, job. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to close my eyes for a few and have some daymares, then wake up and eat my feelings from the fridge. "So a typical Thursday." Is it Thursday?!

Keep going for all eighteen in the series so far.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees somebody should actually animate at least one of these.