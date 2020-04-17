Oh, Just Another Terrifying Work Day At A Russian Steel Mill

This is some footage from a Russian steel mill producing what appear to be terrifying lightsabers and lightwhips for Sith giants. I could not imagine doing that for eight hours a day. Or even part-time. What I'm getting at is I couldn't imagine doing that at all.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with older dude smoking in there at 0:15 because he's clearly indestructible.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees that does not look like a very fun glow worm to play with.