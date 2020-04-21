Oh, Internet: Gerbils Visit Tiny Art Gallery Filled With Gerbil Themed Art

This is a video of the result of Mariannabe and her boyfriend Fillipo building a tiny art gallery for their gerbils Tiramisù and Pandoro to visit while they're on quarantine, presumably because it wouldn't be responsible pet ownership to release them into the air duct of an actual museum. The gerbils seem pretty respectful at first, but then they just start wreaking havoc and eating everything and pooping on the floor -- just like on a middle school field trip. "Wait, what?" It wouldn't be the last time I visited the natural history museum, but it would be the last time I didn't have to wear a disguise.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alyssa, who agrees it's important to have cultured pets.