New Music Video That Pays Tribute To All The Classic 80's Music Videos

This is the music video for The Treble's 'No Secrets (There For You)', which pays tribute to all the classic 1980's music videos. Can you name them all? I recognized a few of them. Not all of them though, because I was a little old in the 80's to be listening to all the weird new music on MTV. "Jesus, GW, just how old are you?" Honestly, I stopped counting or celebrating birthdays when I hit the mid-700's. "Dammit, not with the undead warlock shit again." You think I wanted this life?! Everyone I've ever loved is dead! "You killed them!" That doesn't make me any less lonely.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Ryan WL, who agrees the best music video of all time has been and always will be 'Take On Me', no questions.