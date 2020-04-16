"My Wife Hates It When I Work From Home": Banksy Decorates Own Bathroom While Home During Quarantine

These are several shots posted to Banksy's official Instagram account with the caption, "My wife hates it when I work from home." As you can see, they're of a bathroom overrun with mischievous rats. Is that really Banksy's bathroom? I don't know, it doesn't really look like my bathroom would if I was a multi-millionaire, but I'm not Banksy either. Actually it kinda looks like my bathroom does now. "Because of the rats?" Well mostly because of the very dehydrated, unhealthy looking pee all over the toilet seat, but sure, I've seen a couple of those too.

Keep going for a few closeups.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees it might not look like it, but that bathroom is probably worth millions now.