Mmm!: Opening A Can Of Chef Boyardee Spider-Man Pasta From 1995

This is a five photo thread of Twitter user Dinosaur Dracula opening a can of Chef Boyardee Spider-Man Pasta and Meatballs from 1995. Now, based on my vast experience eating foods well past their expiration date, it appears the can was compromised by oxidation, allowing what would have otherwise been a delicious meal a dry, rock-hard turd block. *shrug* I say add a cup of water, nuke it for three minutes and eat it anyway. "You're disgusting." My girlfriend, ladies and gentlemen! She doesn't even like it when I lick between her toes. "Not during dinner at my parents' house." That stir-fry was bang.

Keep going for the whole thread, as well as a vintage commercial for the pasta.

I put the can opener to work, unsettled by the rust, but emboldened by the lack of noxious fumes. I turn the knob and wince, unable to rule out the possibility that the contents have mutated into something alive & malevolent. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/IBmJXBWZI2 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020 They say tragedy plus time equals comedy, but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk. Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in Creepshow, I'm thankful for my rubber gloves. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/W5WqQ7wEHs — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020 I think I notice something, but consult the label on the can to be sure. Indeed, there's poor Spider-Man, trapped in this godforsaken toxic monstrosity. I'm sorry, Peter. With old pasta comes great instability. Thank you all for taking this journey with me. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/6UcfRcN9tz — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

Thanks to Jeremy K, who agrees now this -- this is what the internet was made for.