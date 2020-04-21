Lucasfilm Releases 30+ Star Wars Backgrounds For Use On Video Calls

Because video meeting are all the rage these days on account of everybody being trapped at home clawing at the walls until their fingers bleed (Hey Siri add BandAids and Neosporin to shopping list), Lucasfilm has just released over thirty Star Wars images optimized for use as Zoom or Microsoft Teams video conferencing backgrounds. Alternatively, just use the same background of a dirty bathroom that I use. "That is your dirty bathroom, the toilet paper roll keeps getting smaller." Haha *flushing* that's my last roll too.

Keep going for a few of my favorites, but they can all be downloaded HERE.

