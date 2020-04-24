Ridin' Dirty: Putting 13-Inch Rims On A Hummer H2

This is a video of the fun-loving mechanics at Russian Youtube channel Garage 54 outfitting a Hummer H2 with 13-inch rims. Why? Because why not? So, if you saw this cruising down the street beside you, what do you think it would say about the man driving it -- small penis, big balls? Average penis? Colossal everything? "Botched penis enhancement surgery, eventually replaced with a short length of exhaust pipe."*closing CarMax browser window* Well that is not the image I'm going for.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees they should try go-kart wheels next.