Looks Legit: Dodge Hellcat Charger Repaired With Extremely Questionably Weld Job

This is a short video from a used car dealer in Georgia who was considering the purchase of a 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Yellow Jacket at a Georgia-area recovery yard auction when he noticed what can only be described as the Mickey Mousiest of repairs on the vehicle's subframe (replacements available for less than $600). Some more info while I speculate how a person who even knows how to weld (although their one weld has already sheared off) could possibly think this would be an acceptable repair:

"The first thing I noticed was the VIN in the window looked 'replaced,' and it didn't match the VIN under the hood on the passenger strut brace," the dealer told The Drive. "The other thing was the subframe had been cut out and poorly welded back, so I figured one or two things happened: Either it was wrecked and rebuilt, or it was stolen... Anyways, I didn't want it anymore, but I stayed until it sold, and someone local bought it for $30,000."

So everything about the car was sketchy -- shocking. That said, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised that if you *stabs knife into passenger side seat, rips all the way down* Okay so there's no meth in there but you had to admit it was 50/50.

