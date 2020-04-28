Looks Legit: Dad Builds Box Tube Slide Down Stairs For Children

This is a video of the box slide that a father built for his children during quarantine since they can't visit the local playground. In his own words where I show the video to my dad and ask where the hell my box slide is at. "In your own house." It hurts, it does:

"I've built many box forts in my day but we decided to build the boxes on our stairs to give our kids a little playground. The slide is made from about 14 boxes, purchased at Walmart. We thought it would be fun to share the idea with the world and it ended up going viral. The video shows my three children sliding down."

Man, I remember when I was a kid I used to slide down the stairs on an oversized pillow or in a laundry basket. Those were the days, weren't they? Then my first semester in college I rode down the dorm stairs on a baking sheet and straight into a 1.4 GPA and academic probation.

Keep going for the full video, complete with son going down backwards on a Star Wars mat because the kid's got style.

