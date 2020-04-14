LOL: Disney CG's Longer Hair On Daryl Hannah To Hide Butt In Disney+ Release Of Splash

April 14, 2020

splash-censored.jpg

In are you sure that isn't Cousin Itt news, fans have noticed that Disney edited the 1984 Tom Hanks/Darryl Hannah mermaid classic Splash to cover more of Daryl's butt in one scene using additional CGI hair. Obviously, this is an outrage. An interesting tidbit about Splash:

The film is notable for being the first film released by Touchstone Pictures, a film label created by Walt Disney Studios that same year in an effort to release films targeted at adult audiences, with mature content not appropriate for the studio's flagship Walt Disney Pictures banner. Splash had received a PG-rating for some profanity and brief nudity.

Honestly, I thought any nakedness was automatic grounds for a PG-13 rating back in the day, but do I know? I'm not a film rater, I'm just a guy who turns his cable to scrambled adult channels and then repeatedly slaps the box trying to make out privates. Ooh -- whats that?! "A penis." Sweet, now we just have to follow him.

Keep going for the CG'd version, as well as the already unoffensive original for reference.

