Lending A Helping Paw: Bear Corrects Knocked Over Traffic Cone, Continues On Way

This is a short video of a bear casually righting a knocked over traffic cone before lumbering off on its way. I mean it deliberately fixed that, right? Had it seen other upright traffic cones and adjusted this one to match its memory? Is it on the department of transportation payroll?

I want answers. But mostly I want a bear. And by bear I mean beer. I ain't no Tiger King, man, I'm cool with regular ol' cats and dogs.

Keep going for the full video while I curse Goldilocks for screwing up our human/bear relations in the first place.

