Larry David Reminding You To Stay Home

In an attempt to help curb anti social distancing enthusiasm, this is a video of Larry David reminding everyone to stay at home in his own, very special Larry David way. A transcript of his warning:

Hello, I'm Larry David. Obviously somebody put me up to this 'cause it's generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there. And you know who you are. You're going out, I don't know what you're doing. You're socializing too close. It's not good. You're hurting old people like me. Well not me, I have nothing to do with you, I'll never see you but you know, other old people who maybe be your relatives, who the hell knows? The problem is you're passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV! I mean I don't know how you're passing that up! Well...maybe...cause you're not...you're not that bright. But here it is: go home! Watch TV. That's my advice to you. You know if you've seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. There's just trouble out there. It's not a good place to be. So stay home and you know, don't see anyone. Except maybe if there's a plumbing emergency, let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves. But that -- but that's it. Okay.

Truly inspiring words from one of our generation's greatest minds. And I, for one, am going to go home and watch TV. "What have you been doing all week?" I've been partying it up on spring break! "You haven't left your house in a month, have you?" I haven't left the couch in a month. I haven't left my house in 2020.

Keep going for the words of wisdom.



