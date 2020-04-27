Lady Creates Stop Motion Tribute To Super Mario With 500 Rubik's Cubes

April 27, 2020

To celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary, this is a video of Youtuber and Rubik's Cube portrait/art maker BigWendy in a stop motion tribute to Super Mario she made with 500 Rubik's Cubes over the course of a week. Now that -- that is a lot of cubes. But that is not a lot of shorts. Balance, you know? Yin and yang.

