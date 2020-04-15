I'm Into It: This Man's Performance In A Knife Wielding Competition

This is a video of a man with one hand behind his back, in his pocket, or on his thigh performing in a knife wielding competition in which he has to slice, dice, cut, and chop a variety of different objects. For those of you with memories like an elephant's, you may recall this other man competing in a similar event in Thailand from 2017. Those were different times, weren't they? *wiping tear* Times when happy hour actually meant something. "Awww, how are you doing without a bartender to talk to?" NOT VERY GOOD.

Keep going for the video while I make a promise to myself to attend one of these events when we're allowed to meet in groups again and hoot and holler along with the rest of the blade-loving crowd.

Thanks to Jason F, who agrees this man clearly knows his way around a blade.