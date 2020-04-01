I'm Into It: Clear Acrylic Jigsaw Puzzles

This is the 144-piece clear acrylic jigsaw puzzle made and sold by Etsy shop Little Flower Pot Shop, and surprisingly not the Clear Acrylic Jigsaw Puzzle Shop. The 12 x 12 puzzle costs $25 and promises to provide days of eye-stressing fun. There are also 9-piece 3 x 3, 25-piece 5 x 5, and 49-piece 7 x 7 versions available, but what are you -- five? We're all grown ups here. I have armpit hair. "Do you?" I don't have to show you!

Keep going for a few more already sold-out with 8-week lead time shots.

Thanks to Carsten, who informed me the hardest puzzle of all is life. Deep, bro. *breaststroking to shallow end* Way too deep for me.