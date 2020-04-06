Ice Cold: Lady Tricks Husky With Photo Of Meaty Food

April 6, 2020

dog-food-trick.jpg

This is a short video of a lady asking her husky to pick between the regular brown and crunchy dinner or one that appears to have chicken three ways on top. Unsurprisingly, the husky chooses the deluxe dinner only to have been duped by a photorealistic picture. Her face says it all. And by all I mean "I won't even wait for your body to be cold to eat you." My dogs have told me the same when they're angry I made them poop outside in the rain instead of under the dining room table.

Keep going for the whole video, as well as another similar one.

@哈K

♬ original sound - 哈K
@哈K

♬ original sound - 哈K

Thanks to York, who

Clever: Stop Motion Skiing In Living Room

Previous Story

Survival Of The Fittest: Giant Moth With Owl Faced Wings

Next Story
Read More: awww, brown and crunchy, dogs, eating things, now give me the good stuff seriously, oh that's cool i'll just poop in the living room later no biggie, pets, rude, trickery, video, what an angel, you got me!
Previous Post
Next Post