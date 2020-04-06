Ice Cold: Lady Tricks Husky With Photo Of Meaty Food

This is a short video of a lady asking her husky to pick between the regular brown and crunchy dinner or one that appears to have chicken three ways on top. Unsurprisingly, the husky chooses the deluxe dinner only to have been duped by a photorealistic picture. Her face says it all. And by all I mean "I won't even wait for your body to be cold to eat you." My dogs have told me the same when they're angry I made them poop outside in the rain instead of under the dining room table.

Keep going for the whole video, as well as another similar one.

Thanks to York, who