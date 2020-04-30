I Must Have One: An Elevated TIE Fighter Fire Pit/Mini BBQ

April 30, 2020

This is the elevated TIE fighter fire pit (trying saying that five times fast. Then we'll both chug a beer, do a bat spin and wrestle!) created by artist Simon Gould (contact him for more info). Obviously, I must have one, as my current fire pit is starting to draw some harsh criticism from my neighbors. "It's a 55-gallon drum." So? "So you burn trash in it all hours of the day and night." And? "And it's in your parking spot at your apartment." THAT SPOT IS PART OF MY RENT.

Keep going for a couple shots and the whole video.

tie-fighter-fire-pit-1.jpg

tie-fighter-fire-pit-2.jpg

Thanks to Dan MD, who informed me he can already smell the burning Ewok fur. You're sick!

