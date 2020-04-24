I Could Do That: Taekwondo 720 Spinning Kick Quadruple Board Break

This is a video of a Taekwondoin performing a 720-degree spinning kick and successfully breaking four boards in the process. Should he be disqualified for breaking the first board before his other foot leaves the ground? Personally I wouldn't argue with him about it, especially not after that triumphant scream of his. Also I like how the highest board holder is sitting on another dude's shoulders. It's crazy to think there was a time not so long ago when we were allowed to be close enough to rest your junk on the back of another man's neck. I hope we can get back there.

Keep going for the full video so you can slow down the speed while I tweak my ankle dismounting the sofa.

Thanks to Will C, who agrees five boards is really where you separate the boys from the Ninja Turtles.