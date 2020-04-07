I Am Into This: Whatever This Weird Face-Catching Video Is

April 7, 2020

Note: Best watched with the soundtrack (Jack Stauber's 'Buttercup').

This is a mesmerizing video uploaded by Xykeiro Rubio to Facebook featuring himself repeatedly catching his face with his face. I don't know why I found it so appealing, but I did. And, before you say anything rude, I want you to know I feel the same way about you. "As you do this video?" Yes. "Have you ever even made love to a video before?" What is this, amateur hour? I've been in self quarantine for a month, I've done it all.

Keep going for the full worthwhile video.

Thanks to my buddy Closet Nerd, who agrees the internet is truly a magical, and terrifying place.

Timelapse Of Man Removing Sediment From 12-Million Year Old Crab Fossil

Previous Story

University Students In Japan Walk For Graduation Via Telepresence Robots

Next Story
Read More: editing, heck yeah, i am into this, it's a series of tubes, mesmerizing, oh internet, thanks internet, that's cool, the internet never ceases to shock and amaze, well that was fun i liked that, what did i just watch and when are you going to make more of it, whoa
Previous Post
Next Post