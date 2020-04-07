I Am Into This: Whatever This Weird Face-Catching Video Is

Note: Best watched with the soundtrack (Jack Stauber's 'Buttercup').

This is a mesmerizing video uploaded by Xykeiro Rubio to Facebook featuring himself repeatedly catching his face with his face. I don't know why I found it so appealing, but I did. And, before you say anything rude, I want you to know I feel the same way about you. "As you do this video?" Yes. "Have you ever even made love to a video before?" What is this, amateur hour? I've been in self quarantine for a month, I've done it all.

Keep going for the full worthwhile video.

