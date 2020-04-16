I Am Into These: Miniature Samurai Sword Letter Openers

This is the line of miniature samurai sword letter openers being crowdfunded in Japan by Nikken Cutlery. The swords, which are about the length of your hand (they're not tiny), are available in three different styles, cost around $38 apiece, and can even be customized with Kanji, Hiragana, Katakana or alphanumeric characters on the blade above the collar. Pretty sweet, right? I mean these aren't toys, these are miniature samurai swords. You get poked in the leg with one of these walking by my cubicle and you'll be limping back to your own desk, presumably to call HR and lodge a formal complaint. Obviously, I'll vehemently deny everything, completely oblivious that the little black domes in the ceiling are security cameras (I assumed there were party lights installed by the previous tenants).

Keep going for a bunch more shots and a video while I lob my address into the internet so the junk mail starts pouring in.

