Horror Director Plays Elaborate Jump Scare Prank On Friends During Zoom Call

NOTE: VOLUME DOWN FOR THE SCARE WHICH SPOILER FOR WHAT TIME IT HAPPENS IS AT 1:25.

This is a video of horror director Rob Savage performing a relatively elaborate jump scare during a Zoom call with some of his friends, under the guise he was going to check his attic for some strange sounds he's heard up there. Coming from a horror director I'd assume you'd know what was coming, particularly if he's already known as a prankster. Still, the falling down the ladder and laying there dead following the jump scare was a nice touch, and now I feel inspired to do something similar with all my rich older relatives because I could really use that inheritance money now if we're being perfectly honest. "Do you really think they'd leave you anything?" Pfft, do I really think they'll be able to download and operate Zoom?

Keep going for the full video.

I've been hearing strange noises from my attic, so I called a few friends and went to investigate... pic.twitter.com/CxmJAf44ob — Rob Savage (@DirRobSavage) April 21, 2020

