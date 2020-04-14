Holy Smokes!: Car Hits Roundabout Embankment, Takes To The Sky

In the shortest distance between two points is a straight line news, this is some Big Brother footage from Rąbień, Poland of a car entering a roundabout at high speed, hitting the center embankment, and reaching for the stars. Thankfully the driver, who's believed to have fainted behind the wheel, survived the accident. I mean if you can even call it an accident, because that looked more like an extreme stunt to me. *slapping on crash helmet* Put me in, coach.

Keep going for the video.

