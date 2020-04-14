Holy Smokes!: Car Hits Roundabout Embankment, Takes To The Sky
In the shortest distance between two points is a straight line news, this is some Big Brother footage from Rąbień, Poland of a car entering a roundabout at high speed, hitting the center embankment, and reaching for the stars. Thankfully the driver, who's believed to have fainted behind the wheel, survived the accident. I mean if you can even call it an accident, because that looked more like an extreme stunt to me. *slapping on crash helmet* Put me in, coach.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Josh J, who agrees some cars are just convinced they're rockets and should have been failed by quality control at the factory.
