High Tech: What The Inside Of A Modern Farm Tractor Looks Like

April 29, 2020

tractor-cab-tour.jpg

This is a video of Laura of Youtube channel Laura Farms giving a tour of the interior of her new model John Deere tractor. Crazy, I always assumed the interior of every tractor was just a steering wheel and bag of chewing tobacco. Look at all those screens! If I didn't know better I'd sweat this was where nuclear missiles were launched from. "Do you know better?" MASH THE BIG RED BUTTON, LAURA, DO EARTH A FAVOR.

Keep going for the full tour while I convince my girlfriend she was playing solitaire on that bottom screen.

Thanks to Susan H, who agrees it's no coincidence farms have silos.

