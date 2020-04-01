Heck Yeah: Wild Goats Ravish Welsh Town During Quarantine Like An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

April 1, 2020

In life finds a way news, this is a video about the wild goats that live around Llandudno, Wales taking advantage of the lack of people due to self-quarantining in order to raid all the shrubbery in town like a delectable all-you-can-eat buffet. Heck yeah, goats -- get it! You know how I feel about an all-you-can-eat buffet! "They'll never be safe anymore." It's heartbreaking really.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my buddy Rev Dr Dom, who agrees if it's only a matter of time until Bigfoot wanders into the middle of town and is captured on City Hall webcam.

