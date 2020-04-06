Guy Throws Two Axe Bullseyes Simultaneously

April 6, 2020

This is a short video of a guy listening to Billy Currington's 'People Are Crazy' (you are too bro!) and throwing two axes simultaneously (one overhand, one underhand) and hitting two bullseyes. He then celebrates in a way that can only be described as very unbefitting of a lumberjack. I mean what was that sound he made? I'm just saying that's not how you earn any forest cred.

Keep

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees if you don't have a favorite axe, do you even shit in the woods?

Guy Builds Own Wooden 'Lumber Jacked Gym' After His Regular Gym Closes Due To Coronavirus

Previous Story

UK Police Release Dalek To Remind People To Stay Indoors

Next Story
Read More: axe throwing, celebrating, congratulations, dare to dream, sharp, skills, so that's what that looks like, those skills will come in handy during the upcoming zombie apocalypse, throwing things, trying hard and believing in yourself, valuable skills, video, what was that?
Previous Post
Next Post