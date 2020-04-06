Guy Throws Two Axe Bullseyes Simultaneously

This is a short video of a guy listening to Billy Currington's 'People Are Crazy' (you are too bro!) and throwing two axes simultaneously (one overhand, one underhand) and hitting two bullseyes. He then celebrates in a way that can only be described as very unbefitting of a lumberjack. I mean what was that sound he made? I'm just saying that's not how you earn any forest cred.

Keep

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees if you don't have a favorite axe, do you even shit in the woods?